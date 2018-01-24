United Breweries to consider December quarter results on February 02, 2018

In terms of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the regulations), we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 02, 2018 inter alia to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
