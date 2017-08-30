United Breweries' AGM on September 23, 2017

We are enclosing herewith Notice of 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The Notice along with Annual Report 2016-2017 has been dispatched to all the Shareholders of the Company.Kindly treat this as our compliance in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations).We shall submit the Annual Report 2016-2017 under Regulation 34 of the Regulations upon adoption by the Members at their AGM.Source : BSE