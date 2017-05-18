May 18, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
United Breweries recommends dividend
United Breweries has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, has recommended payment of Dividend at 115 percent i.e. Rs 1.15 per equity share of Re.1/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
United Breweries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Dividend @ 115% i.e. Rs 1.15 per equity share of Re.1/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 which shall be paid on or before October 24, 2017 post its declaration at the Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on September 25, 2017.Source : BSE