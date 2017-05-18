United Breweries recommends dividend

United Breweries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, has recommended payment of Dividend @ 115% i.e. Rs 1.15 per equity share of Re.1/- for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 which shall be paid on or before October 24, 2017 post its declaration at the Annual General Meeting proposed to be held on September 25, 2017.Source : BSE