you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Bank of India's board meeting on December 6, 2017

Issue & Allotment of AT-1 Bonds upto Rs. 500 crore and to consider issue of Equity Shares under ESOP/ESPS

 
 
Issue & Allotment of AT-1 Bonds upto Rs. 500 crore and to consider issue of Equity Shares under ESOP/ESPS

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 29.25 and 52-week low Rs 17.00 on 07 February, 2017 and 14 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 41.54 percent below its 52-week high and 0.59 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,670.72 crore. Source : BSE
