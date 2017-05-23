Unison Metals' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Meeting of our Board of Directors will be held on 30th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of our company to consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31st march ,2017 . Further the trading window as per prohibition of insider trading regulations,2015 will remain close form May 23,2017 to June 2 ,2017 for promoters/Directors/ Officers/ designated employees of the company.Source : BSE