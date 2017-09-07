Unison Metals' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Meeting of our Board of Directors will be held on 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of our company to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June,2017 . Further the trading window as per prohibition of insider trading regulations,2015 will remain close from September 07,2017 to September 16,2017 for promoters/Directors/ Officers/ designated employees of the company.Source : BSE