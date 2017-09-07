App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unison Metals' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Meeting of our Board of Directors will be held on 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of our company to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June,2017 . Further the trading window as per prohibition of insider trading regulations,2015 will remain close from September 07,2017 to September 16,2017 for promoters/Directors/ Officers/

Unison Metals' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Meeting of our Board of Directors will be held on 14th September, 2017 at the Registered Office of our company to consider, approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June,2017 . Further the trading window as per prohibition of insider trading regulations,2015 will remain close from September 07,2017 to September 16,2017 for promoters/Directors/ Officers/ designated employees of the company.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.