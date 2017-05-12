App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unishire Urban Infra to consider dividend

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, to consider approve the company’s audited Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2017.

Unishire Urban Infra to consider dividend
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia to:

1. To consider approve the company’s audited Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2017 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended on that date together with relative Notes thereon along with Directors Report for the year ended.

2. To Consider and take the Audited Financial Results of the Company for Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

3. To recommend dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Further, the Company has decided that the Trading Window, in terms of the Code of Conduct under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 shall remain close for the promoters/directors/key managerial personnel/Designated employees of the company and their immediate relatives from May 22, 2017 to June 02, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

