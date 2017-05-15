May 15, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Uniroyal Marine's board meeting on May 24, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 24th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017.
