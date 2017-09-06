Sep 06, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Uniroyal Marine Exports' board meeting on September 14, 2017
We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th September, 2017, inter-alia, to consider the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
Source : BSE
