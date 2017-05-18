May 18, 2017 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Unique Organics' board meeting on May, 27 2017
Board Meeting on Saturday 27th May, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. to consider and approve the Standalone audited financial results for the F.Y. ended 31.03.2017 along with Independent Auditors Report thereon.
Board Meeting on Saturday 27th May, 2017 at 2:30 P.M. to consider and approve the Standalone audited financial results for the F.Y. ended 31.03.2017 along with Independent Auditors Report thereon.Source : BSE