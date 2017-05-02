May 02, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Unipro Technologies: Outcome of board meeting
Unipro Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 01, 2017, have approved the resignation of Mr. Dandu Kaushik Reddy as Director of the Company with effect from 05th April 2017.
Unipro Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 01, 2017, have approved the following: 1. Resignation of Mr. Dandu Kaushik Reddy as Director of the Company with effect from 05th April 2017.Source : BSE