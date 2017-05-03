Uniply Industris board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, NOTICE is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 26th Day of May 2017, at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at #572, Anna Salai, Teynampet Chennai 600018 Tamilnadu, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited (Standalone and consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2017 along with other agendas.Source : BSE