Uniply Industries' board meeting on June 26, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 26th Day of June 2017 at 4.30 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at Chennai, inter alia to discuss, consider and recommend the followings:1.To amend the object clause of the company in line with current and future business mix2.To review potential avenues for optimization of current business of the company at a consolidated level.Kindly take the note of the same.