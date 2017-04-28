App
Apr 28, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Apr 28, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uniphos Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('Board') held today i.e. on Friday, 28th April, 2017.

Uniphos Enterprises: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('Board') held today i.e. on Friday, 28th April, 2017, the Board have considered and approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. The said audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and thereafter approved by the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, statement showing the Audited Financial Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditor's Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board declares that the above Auditor's Report is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at 10.00 a.m. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March, 2017. May we request you to take the same on your record and inform all your constituents accordingly.Source : BSE

