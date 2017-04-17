App
Apr 17, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uniphos Enterprises' board meeting on April 28, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 28th April, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. to, consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Uniphos Enterprises' board meeting on April 28, 2017
We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 28th April, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. to, inter-alia, consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. In view of the above and in pursuance of the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed from 17th April, 2017 and will end on 30th April, 2017 for Insiders covered therein.Source : BSE

