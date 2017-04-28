App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 28, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank of India: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors has given approval to raise total Capital Funds up to Rs 6350 crore during the year 2017-18 in the form of Core Equity Capital and / or Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Bonds and / or Tier 2 Bonds, subject to maximum issue of Rs 4800 crore, within overall limit of Rs 6350 crore, of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Bonds and / or Tier 2 Bonds.

Union Bank of India: Outcome of board meeting
In continuation to our letter no. ISD/17-18/24 dated 25th April, 2017, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has given following approvals in its meeting held on 28th April, 2017:- Approval of Capital Plan F.Y. 2017-18. To raise total Capital Funds up to Rs.6350 crore during the year 2017-18 in the form of Core Equity Capital and / or Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Bonds and / or Tier 2 Bonds, subject to maximum issue of Rs.4800 crore, within overall limit of Rs.6350 crore, of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Bonds and / or Tier 2 Bonds. To raise Equity Capital not exceeding Rs.4950 crore, within overall limit of Rs.6350 crore, during F.Y. 2017-18 through Public Issue (i.e. follow-on-Public Issue) and/or Rights Issue and/or Private Placement, including Qualified Institutional Placements and/or Preferential allotment the Government of India or other Institutions and/or any other mode(s) subject to necessary approval by the Government of India, other regulatory authorities and of the shareholders in the General Meeting as and when applicable. The Board meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.