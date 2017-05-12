Union Bank's Board Meeting held on May 19, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Trading by Insiders, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the shares of the Bank shall remain closed for the Directors, Designated employees and insiders from 13th May, 2017 to 21st May, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.Source : BSE