App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 09:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Bank's Board Meeting held on May 19, 2017.

We wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017.

Union Bank's Board Meeting held on May 19, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 19th May, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Trading by Insiders, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the shares of the Bank shall remain closed for the Directors, Designated employees and insiders from 13th May, 2017 to 21st May, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.