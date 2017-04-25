Apr 25, 2017 09:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Bank's board meeting on Apr 28, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th April, 2017, interalia, to discuss and approve the Capital Plan 2017-18 of the Bank.Source : BSE