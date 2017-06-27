App
Jun 27, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Please find enclosed the Notice of the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Unichem Labs' AGM on July 22, 2017
In continuance to our letter dated May 30, 2017 intimating the outcome of the Board meeting held on May 30, 2017, please find enclosed the Notice of the 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Hall of Culture, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai – 400 018.
The Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2017 along with the Notice is dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company at their registered addresses /e-mail IDs on June 24, 2017.
The remote e-voting period shall commence on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 5.00 P.M. (IST).
Please find enclosed herewith the newspaper Advertisement published in BUSINESS STANDARD and MUMBAI LAKSHDEEP giving details of the 54th AGM, remote e-voting and book closure, which is self explanatory.
Source : BSE

