Unichem Laboratories: Outcome of Board Meeting

Unichem Laboratories Limited has submitted to the Exchange the standalone & consolidated financial results along with the Auditors Report and press release for the period ended March 31, 2017. Board of Directors Recommended Dividend of Rs. 3/- (150%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, for the year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend if declared at the 54th AGM shall be paid to the Shareholders on July 28, 2017Source : BSE