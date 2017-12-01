Uni Abex Alloy Products' board meeting on December 12, 2017

BOARD MEETING ON 12TH DECEMBER 2017, FOR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR.2/ H1 ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017 AND BOOK CLOSURE FROM 2ND DECEMBER 2017 TO 15TH DECEMBER 2017.

Uni Abex is in the Castings & Forgings sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 78.80 crore.

The company management includes F D Neterwala - Chairman, R B Mehta - Director, H R Prasad - Director, M P Bharucha - Director, F K Banatwalla - Director, A F Naterwala - Director, P F Neterwala - Director, M K Fondekar - Director, Jimmy Parakh - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 504605.

Its Registered office is at Liberty Building, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg,, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400020.Source : BSE