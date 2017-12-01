App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uni Abex Alloy Products' board meeting on December 12, 2017

We would like to inform you that the board meeting of Company on December 12, 2017.

 
 
BOARD MEETING ON 12TH DECEMBER 2017, FOR UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QTR.2/ H1 ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2017 AND BOOK CLOSURE FROM 2ND DECEMBER 2017 TO 15TH DECEMBER 2017.

Uni Abex is in the Castings & Forgings sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 78.80 crore.

The company management includes F D Neterwala - Chairman, R B Mehta - Director, H R Prasad - Director, M P Bharucha - Director, F K Banatwalla - Director, A F Naterwala - Director, P F Neterwala - Director, M K Fondekar - Director, Jimmy Parakh - Additional Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 504605.

Its Registered office is at Liberty Building, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg,, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400020.Source : BSE
