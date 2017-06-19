App
Jun 19, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Umiya Tubes: Outcome of EGM

Umiya Tubes: Outcome of EGM
The shareholders in its meeting held on 19th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, has approved the following resolutions:

1. Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 7,50,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crores Fifty Lacs Only) to Rs. 9,00,00,000 (Rupees Nine Crores Only).

2. Issue of 2,60,000 equity shares and 8,40,000 convertible warrants to the promoters (including promoter group) on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 115/- per Equity Shares/Convertible Warrant. Please take note of the same.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

