Umiya Tubes: Outcome of EGM

The shareholders in its meeting held on 19th June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company, has approved the following resolutions:1. Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 7,50,00,000 (Rupees Seven Crores Fifty Lacs Only) to Rs. 9,00,00,000 (Rupees Nine Crores Only).2. Issue of 2,60,000 equity shares and 8,40,000 convertible warrants to the promoters (including promoter group) on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 115/- per Equity Shares/Convertible Warrant. Please take note of the same.Source : BSE