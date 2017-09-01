Umiya Tubes' notice of AGM held on September 28, 2017

We are enclosing herewith the copy of the Notice of 4th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 28th September, 2017 at 2.00 Noon at the Registered Office of the Company at 208, 2nd Floor, Suman Tower, Sector -11, Gandhinagar-382011.The Company is in the process of dispatching the copy of Notice of 4th AGM along with Annual Report to the members of the Company.The 4th Annual Report will be submitted to the Stock Exchange in due course as required by Regulation 34 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.This is in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Kindly acknowledge receipt of the sameSource : BSE