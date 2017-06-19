Umiya Tubes' board meeting on June 22, 2017

we have to inform you that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 22nd June, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company to inter alia consider the following matters:1. To place various findings (including the facts leading to non signing of Share purchase agreement) in the matter of acquisition of 100% of shareholding of M/s Anand Seamless Tubes Private Limited (which was earlier approved at the Board meeting held on 19th May, 2017) and to seek approval of the Board of Directors for further course of action in view of those findings.2. To review and take further course of action on the proposed preferential allotment.This is as per Regulation 29 and other relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Please take note of the same.Source : BSE