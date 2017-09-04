Umang Dairies' AGM on September 27, 2017

1. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy of the Notice convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Gajraula Hasanpur Road, Gajraula – 244 235, Dist. Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.2. Further, we wish to intimate you that in compliance of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2016-17 of the Company would be sent to the Stock Exchanges within twenty one working days of it being approved and adopted at the abovesaid Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE