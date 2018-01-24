Umang Dairies - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of Umang Dairies Limited at their meeting held today i.e., 24th January 2018, which commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 3.00 P.M., have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended 31st December 2017. Copy of the said results alongwith Limited Review Report thereon by M/s. Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company, is submitted herewith in compliance of Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results are also being published in the newspapers, in the prescribed format.Source : BSE