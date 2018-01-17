Ultramarine and Pigments' board meeting on February 13, 2018

Notice of Board meeting - 13th February, 2018Scrip Code : 506685Ref: Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Board Meeting to consider and take on record unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd., will be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of February, 2018 to consider inter alia unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Please take note of the same.Source : BSE