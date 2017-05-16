Ultracab India's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th May 2017, at Registered office of the company. ?To consider and approve the the standalone audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from May 16th, 2017 to May 30th, 2017 for all concern persons as per Insider trading code of the company.Source : BSE