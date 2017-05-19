Ujaas Energy to consider dividend

Ujaas Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. The Audited financial results of the Company along with Auditors’ Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and2. Recommendation of payment of dividend, on the equity shares, if any, for the said year.Further, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for the Prohibition of Insider Trading, Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the Securities of the Company would remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 31, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all designated persons (including Directors) of the Company and their dependents.Source : BSE