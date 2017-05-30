App
May 30, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujaas Energy recommends dividend

Ujaas Energy at its meeting held on May 29, 2017 has recommended a final dividend at 5 percent on the face value of Re 1 per share, i.e., Re.0.05/- per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Ujaas Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017 inter alia has Recommended a final dividend @ 5% on the face value of Re.1/- per share, i.e., Re.0.05/- per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

