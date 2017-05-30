May 30, 2017 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ujaas Energy recommends dividend
Ujaas Energy at its meeting held on May 29, 2017 has recommended a final dividend at 5 percent on the face value of Re 1 per share, i.e., Re.0.05/- per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.
