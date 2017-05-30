Ujaas Energy recommends dividend

Ujaas Energy Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 29, 2017 inter alia has Recommended a final dividend @ 5% on the face value of Re.1/- per share, i.e., Re.0.05/- per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE