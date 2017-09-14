Sep 14, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ujaas Energy receives letter of allocation from SECI
We would like to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Allocation from SECI for an aggregate capacity of 20.03 MW for implementation of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme for Government Building in different states/ union territory of India.
