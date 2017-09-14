App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 14, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ujaas Energy receives letter of allocation from SECI

We would like to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Allocation from SECI for an aggregate capacity of 20.03 MW for implementation of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme for Government Building in different states/ union territory of India.

We would like to inform that, the Company has received Letter of Allocation from SECI for an aggregate capacity of 20.03 MW for implementation of Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme for Government Building in different states/ union territory of India.Source : BSE
