Ugar Sugar Works' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Deasr Sir / Madam, NOTICE is hereby given that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will beheld on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at Ugar Khurd to approve and take on record Audited Financial Results and Segment wise Revenue Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. This is for your kind information and notifying the same for the information of investors. With Regards For The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd., B.G.Kulkarni GM Corp. Affairs and CSSource : BSE