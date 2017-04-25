App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 25, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ugar Sugar Works' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Notice is hereby given that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will beheld on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at Ugar Khurd to approve and take on record Audited Financial Results and Segment wise Revenue Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Ugar Sugar Works' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Deasr Sir / Madam, NOTICE is hereby given that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will beheld on Monday the 29th May, 2017 at Ugar Khurd to approve and take on record Audited Financial Results and Segment wise Revenue Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. This is for your kind information and notifying the same for the information of investors. With Regards For The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd., B.G.Kulkarni GM Corp. Affairs and CSSource : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.