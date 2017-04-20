UFO Moviez India enters into strategic tie up with United Media Works

Pursuant to the requirements of disclosure of events or information under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Company has entered into a strategic tie up with United Media Works Pvt. Limited (UMW), a digital cinema technology and service provider having more than 300 digitized cinema screens on its network in India. Under this tie up, the Company has acquired long term exclusive rights from UMW to monetize the advertising inventory on these screens. In addition, the Company will share movie content to these screens in UFO M-4 format. However, existing commercial and service arrangement between UMW and its Channel Partners / Exhibitors /Distributors shall remain unchanged.Source : BSE