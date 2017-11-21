UFO Moviez India's board meeting on November 30, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Mumbai inter-alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017 prepared in accordance with the IND-AS.Pursuant to the Company's Code of conduct to prevent, regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all the Designated Persons of the Company from November 22, 2017 to December 02, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE