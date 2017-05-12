UCO Bank's board meeting held on May 12, 2017.

We hereby inform that Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 12th May, 2017 at Kolkata, interalia, considered and approved the following : 'To create, offer and issue 75,00,00,000 equity shares by way of FPO/QIP/Preferential Isse/ESOP etc. in accordance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2009 and as per other applicable acts/regulations/guidelines subject to necessary approval'Source : BSE