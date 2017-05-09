App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UCO Bank's board meeting on May 12, 2017

UCO Bank's board meeting on May 12, 2017
The Board of directors of our Bank at its meeting scheduled to be held on 12th May, 2017 will, inter alia, consider the proposal for issue of 75,00,00,000 (Seventy Five Crores) equity shares during the financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches through FPO/QIP/preferential issue/ESOPs etc., at such an issue price to be determined in accordance with the extant guidelines. The above information is given pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.Source : BSE

