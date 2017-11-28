Ucal Fuel Systems' board meeting on December 9, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 9th December 2017 at 27 ABM Avenue, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai 600028 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30.09.2017.
We request you to kindly make a note of the same in your record.
Source : BSE
