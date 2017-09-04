Sep 04, 2017 08:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
UCAL Fuel's board meeting on September 11, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 11th September 2017 at 27 ABM Avenue, Raja Annamalaipuram, Chennai 600028 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2017.
Source : BSE