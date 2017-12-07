Tyroon Tea Company's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December 2017 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th Sept, 2017.The said information is also available on the company's website www.tyroontea.com and also on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE at www.bseindia.com and CSE at www.cseindia.com.Please note Company is preparing unaudited results first time under Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS).Source : BSE