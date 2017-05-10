May 10, 2017 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Typhoon Holding's board meeting on May 17, 2017
This is to inform you that the board meeting of director of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 17th May, 2017 to take on record and adopt the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.
