Sep 15, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Twinstar Industries: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017
