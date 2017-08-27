Aug 26, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TVS Srichakra: Outcome of AGM
Sub : AGM held on 23.8.2017
Intimation under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations)
Details of voting Results – 34th Annual General Meeting held on 23.8.2017
Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the LODR Regulations, the details of voting results of the 34th Annual General Meeting of
Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the LODR Regulations, the details of voting results of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on 23rd August, 2017 are provided in the Annexure as per the prescribed format along with the Scrutinizer's Report on Remote E-voting and Ballot process.
We request you to take the same on record.
Source : BSE
