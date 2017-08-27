TVS Srichakra: Outcome of AGM

Sub : AGM held on 23.8.2017Intimation under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations)Details of voting Results – 34th Annual General Meeting held on 23.8.2017Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the LODR Regulations, the details of voting results of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on 23rd August, 2017 are provided in the Annexure as per the prescribed format along with the Scrutinizer's Report on Remote E-voting and Ballot process.We request you to take the same on record.Source : BSE