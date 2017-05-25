May 24, 2017 11:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TVS Srichakras board recommends dividend
TVS Srichakra has informed that dividend of Rs. 50.70 per share (507%) on the face value of Rs. 10/- per share) for the financial year 2016-17 has been declared by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 24, 2017. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before September 30, 2017.
