TVS Srichakra's board meeting on Feb 12, 2017

Sub : Board Meeting Notice - Unaudited financial results - quarter ended 31.12.2017Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 12th February, 2018 at Madurai to take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.12.2017.Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in Company's securities for the designated employees is closed from 27th January, 2018 to 15th February, 2018 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE