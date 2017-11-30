TV Vision director Sandhya Malhotra resigns

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Mrs. Sandhya Malhotra (DIN: 06450511), Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Directorship of the Company with effect from the close of working hours of 29th November, 2017 due to her pre-occupation elsewhere.Kindly take the above in your records.Source : BSE