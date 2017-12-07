TV Vision's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended on 30th September, 2017.Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from 7th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Employees, Designated and Specified Persons as defined in the Code.Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE