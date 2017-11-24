Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers' board meeting on December 05, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Dec 05, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Sep 30, 2017.

Tuticorin Alkal is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 18.27 crore.

The company management includes G Ramachandran - Managing Director, B Narendran - Independent Director, RM Krishnan - Independent Director, S Shankar - Independent Director, S Asokan - Independent Director, Rita Chandrasekar - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 506808 and the NSE with an NSE Code of TUTICORALK.

Its Registered office is at SPIC House, 88, Mount Road,,Guindy, Chennai (Madras),Tamil Nadu - 600032.

Their Registrars are Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.Source : BSE