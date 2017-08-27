Aug 23, 2017 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilizers' board meeting on September 6, 2017
A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 6th September, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, '17.
