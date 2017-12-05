Tulsyan NEC's board meeting on December 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017 at the Corporate Office of the Company at Apex Plaza, 1st Floor, No.3, Nugambakkam High Road, Chennai - 600 034 at 3.00 P.M. inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017 along with limited review report of Auditors.Source : BSE