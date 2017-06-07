Jun 06, 2017 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tulsyan NEC board meeting on June 14, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of June, 2017, inter-alia to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE